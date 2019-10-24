10 Years Ago
Oct. 26, 2009
The results of Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates’ 2008 Educational Feasibility Study are in: the Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District is in need of major renovations. At last night’s school board meeting, Don Blake of Building & Grounds presented the findings and preliminary figures of the study. Of the district’s five buildings, the junior high building requires the most attention, while Philipsburg Elementary requires the least. Blake said the junior high, which was built in 1937, destroyed by fire and rebuilt, stands as the oldest building in the district. While structurally sound, it has not been renovated since 1972. According to Blake, the building needs approximately $12.5 million in renovation.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 26, 1999
Karen Arnold Neff, Rick Sloppy and Nancy Yeager will continue to serve on the Clearfield Hospital Board of Directors. Election results were announced last night by Chairman Fred Diehl at the board’s annual public meeting, held at 440 Front Place in Clearfield. According to Sharon Hay, administrative assistant, nomination forms were sent in August to electors. Electors are comprised of individuals or entities that contributed $25 or more to the Capital Campaign or Clearfield Foundation for Health between July 1, 1998, and June 30, 1999.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 26, 1969
Curwensville Borough Council last night hired Dennis E. Borger as a part-time police officer to serve during the illness of Officer Richard Olson, a patient in Presbyterian Hospital at Pittsburgh. Mr. Borger, who also is the borough’s Civil Defense director, will perform police duties until such time as Officer Olson is able to return to the force. He was selected from a field of eight applicants for the position, four of whom were eliminated at the outset because they are not residents of the borough.
75 Years Ago
Oct. 26, 1944
The Mt. Hope United Brethren Church will observe their 15th anniversary of the church on Sunday, Oct. 29. The morning service will be at 9:30 a.m. The pastor will bring the message and preside in the dedication services of the new Christian and American flags. Sunday School will be held at 10:30 a.m.