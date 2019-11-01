10 Years Ago
Nov. 2, 2009
There’s a budget in place in Coalport Borough, and residents should be happy to know there is no planned tax increase this year. However, with today’s municipal election, a new council will have the option to open the budget in January and make changes, As it stands now, anticipated revenue for the general fund is $122,665,10 and council plans to spend $107,555, leaving a surplus of about $15,100. Liquid Fuels funding has gone down from last year’s payment. Council will get $17,324 and it will all be spent.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 2, 1999
Despite recent rainfall and a downgrade from drought emergency to warning, Clearfield County Municipal Services and Recreation Authority is still closely watching its water supply and still receiving reports of customers violating the 10 percent use reduction mandate. System operator Russ Cornelius reported last night the level at Little Spring is up about four inches, but Big Spring’s measurement has not improved. Mr. Cornelius said several customers stubbornly refuse to follow the rules, especially when it comes to washing vehicles.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 2, 1969
Leaders of the 1969 Curwensville Civic Center campaign have voted to extend the current fund campaign to Nov. 15, chairman Larry W. Brubaker said today. During a general report meeting last night it was noted that the drive, which originally was to have closed Oct. 31, it is some $700 short of the $5,500 goal. In announcing the two week extension, Mr. Brubaker said it is absolutely imperative that the goal be achieved.
75 Years Ago
Nov. 2, 1944
The members of the alumnae of the Clearfield Hospital School of Nursing will pay tribute to its 31 members who are serving with the armed forces with the dedication of an honor roll in the Nurses’ Home this evening at 8 o’clock. The principal speaker for the dedication exercises will be Edward T. Kelley, District Attorney for Clearfield County. Since the seating capacity is limited, admission to the exercises will be limited to the parents and friends of the nurses being honored, and the members of the alumnae and the hospital staff.