10 Years Ago
Jan. 1, 2010
Sharon Potter of Frenchville was drawn as the winner of the Clearfield Chamber of Commerce’s Elf on the Shelf promotion. More than 1,000 entries were made in the drawing.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 1, 2000
Peace and joy, friends and family prevailed over predictions of chaos and doom as Clearfield County’s emergency operations center staff gathered New Year’s Eve to wait for problems that never developed. “Nothing happened. The lights are on, the computers never faltered, radio communications were never broken — just like we expected,” said county Department of Emergency Services Director Bob Bish as the clock in the 911 center blinked the triple zeroes of military time midnight.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 1, 1970
Power failures, communication breakdowns and continued hazardous driving conditions heaped more misery on weather-weary Clearfield countians today in the wake of an ice storm which glazed the district and much of Pennsylvania during the night. The rain combined with melting snow in some sections of the Commonwealth, causing alarming rises in ice-clogged rivers and streams. Travelers warnings remained in effect as freezing rain turned to snow. Forecasters said there was a good chance of a 2 to 4 inch accumulation of new snow by tonight.
75 Years Ago
Jan. 1, 1945
Indicating that it is continuing to maintain high standards of service to patients in spite of war difficulties, the Clearfield Hospital has again been placed on the approved list of hospitals by the American College of Surgeons. Dr. Irvin Abell of Louisville, Ky., chairman of the board of regents of the American College of Surgeons announced the results of the 27th annual hospital standardization survey which shows 3,152 approved hospitals in the United States and Canada.