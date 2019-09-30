10 Years Ago
Oct. 1, 2009
The Clearfield Community Charitable Foundation presented a $20,000 check to the Clearfield Revitalization Corp., which is in the process of developing a Main Street program for downtown Clearfield and hopes to have a Main Street manager in place by mid November. The check was presented at last night’s After Hours program that was sponsored by the foundation and hosted by the Clearfield and DuBois chambers of commerce at Starr Hill Winery in Curwensville. Kevin McMillen, chairman of the Clearfield Community Charitable Foundation, said the foundation is accepting applications for next year’s grants under its Community Fund.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 1, 1999
The Quehanna radiation cleanup will continue for three to five years and require the complete demolition and removal of the building being decontaminated. PermaGrain Products Inc. and its employees will be permanently relocated into a new building the state will construct as part of the cleanup. The company leases the state-owned building for manufacturing wood flooring and tile. These and other details of the Quehanna Site Facility Cleanup Project were discussed at a public forum held last night by the state Department of Environmental Protection with the anticipated $5 million cleanup of three or four months at the former reactor building in its 14th month and the final price tag not yet tallied.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 1, 1969
A taxpayers league was organized in Osceola Mills last night and initial steps taken toward securing a charter. Some 80 people, representing all sections of the Philipsburg-Osceola Mills area, attended the meeting in the American Legion Home. Clifford A. Johnston of Philipsburg presented information on local and property taxes. In advising the group on how to secure a charter and carry out the functions of the league, Mr. Johnston said he was available to offer any necessary assistance.
75 Years Ago
Oct. 1, 1944
Rudolf F. Schrot, Exalted Ruler of Clearfield Elks Lodge No. 540, today announced, in emphasizing the importance of mail to the armed forces, that our government rates mail first after ammunition and food. He said that the third day after American troops had landed on Saipan Island, mail from home was being distributed to the men in the front lines.