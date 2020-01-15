10 Years Ago
Jan. 16, 2010
It is time once again to celebrate winter. Sponsored by the Clearfield YMCA, Winterfest 2010 will feature many fun outdoor activities for the family to enjoy and participate. The two-day festival will start Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. with the Snow Bowl flag football tournament. Interested teams must be preregistered, and can do so by contacting the YMCA. Then, on Jan. 31, the festival will gear up again at 9 a.m. with the Hilltop Howlers organizing a snowmobile fun run at pavilion No. 7 and an ice harvesting demonstration on the lake at 11 a.m.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 16, 2000
The Clearfield County Public Recreation Area near Allemans was the site for the Chief Logan District Boy Scout Derby on Saturday. One-hundred and sixty boy scouts from as far away as Saxton participated in the annual event, along with 60 adult supervisors and 30 district boy scout staff members. The Klondike Derby is patterned after the great Alaskan, gold rush many years ago in Which thousands of adventurers struck out for the Klondike River in search of gold.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 16, 1970
A state check for $9,000 was presented to Philipsburg Borough officials yesterday for the purchase of land under the borough’s Project 70 program. State Rep. Eugene M. Fulmer of State College presented the check which is the state’s first payment of a $30,000 pledge toward the cost of a recreational and conservation project at Cold Stream. This payment is earmarked for purchase of 47 acres of the 420 acres to be acquired in the program. The federal government, under its Open Space program, has allocated $37,000 toward the Philipsburg plan.
75 Years Ago
Jan. 16, 1945
Dorothy L. Boyce, the daughter of William G. Boyce, of R.D. 1, Clearfield, has arrived in England to serve the armed forces as an American Red Cross hospital social worker. Before her Red Cross appointment, Miss Boyce was employed by the Clearfield County Board of Assistance. She is a graduate of the Clearfield High School and of the Indiana State Teachers’ College.