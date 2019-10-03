10 Years Ago
Oct. 5, 2009
Since the state still doesn’t have a budget, the Clearfield County Commissioners announced at their workshop meeting yesterday they are continuing the hiring freeze in the county. The commissioners have stopped all hiring as well as limiting overtime to emergencies only when the safety of the public is involved, eliminating all non-essential travel and eliminating payment to the county’s subcontractors. The freeze has been in place since late August.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 5, 1999
The Curwensville Bicentennial Finale will begin a packed weekend of events with an electronic light show by Laser Fantasy International from Redmond, Washington, on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Riverside Stadium. Colorful laser light images will illuminate a 2,000-square-foot screen, 60 feet high and supported by an inflatable “Millennium Arch.” A diverse musical score will play through the 2,000 watt sound system to complement the light show. Tracker light beams will also weave through the heavens in ,time with the music, said Jim Sopic, bicentennial committee member.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 5, 1969
Almost half of the $93,106 goal was reached by the Clearfield Area United Fund at a report meeting yesterday as campaign workers listed $19,490.25 in new collections. The total now stands at $45,235.25 or 48.5 percent of the goal for 13 agencies and health causes.
75 Years Ago
Oct. 5, 1944
Having completed one year of committee work, the following women of the Moose received their Academy of Friendship Degree at Pittsburgh recently: Ann Hoover, Helen Keceria, Emma Curry, Beverly Duckett, Helen Bamat, and Twila Rogers. Elvin a Fletcher also received her College of Regents degree. The guest speaker at the breakfast which was held at the Roosevelt Hotel, was Senator James J. Davis.