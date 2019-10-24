10 Years Ago
Oct. 25, 2009
Twenty families living in Curwensville Area School District were able to stay warm last winter thanks to proceeds from the 2008 Fuel Aid Concert. Organizers hope the 2009 concert can help even more people. This is the third year for the event — part of the annual Home for the Holidays festivities sponsored by member businesses of the Curwensville Merchants Association. The concert will be held Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. at Curwensville Area schools complex auditorium.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 25, 1999
The Clearfield Municipal Authority and Clearfield County Commissioners may find a way both groups can use the land behind the Professional Office Park by creating a biosolid disposal facility that can be used by sludge producers county wide. Yesterday, Commissioners Gerry Hatcher, Gene Lunsford and Mike Lytle, CMA Chairman Russ Triponey and CMA finance committee members Jack Dufton and Bob Roessner discussed with Janie French, Pennsylvania watershed coordinator for the Caanan Valley Institute, biosolid disposal alternatives that are economically feasible and environmentally friendly. Leading the list of ideas brainstormed was a countywide biosolid treatment plant; soon, Ms. French will call a meeting of Progressland sludge producers to gauge interest for the project.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 25, 1969
Members of the Clearfield Swimming Pool Association’s board of directors this week made plans for the coming season and at the same time were informed of the progress on winterizing the pool. Robert L. Shearer, pool manager, told the directors all of the necessary work to prepare the pool for winter has been completed with the exception of draining the water line to the tennis courts. New rates will be in effect when the pool opens for its fifth season next Memorial Day. The directors noted this is the first change in membership fees since the pool was opened in 1966.
75 Years Ago
Oct. 25, 1944
An office on the second floor of the building at 315 East Market St., Clearfield, is being readied for the Community Council for Veterans, it was revealed today by S.F.W. Morrison, chairman of the organization’s board of directors. No date for the opening of the office was given. The site was decided upon Monday evening at a meeting of the board in the Community Chest rooms.