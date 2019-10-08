10 Years Ago
Oct. 9, 2009
The Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority will have a chance to voice concerns today at a recycling roundtable to be held in McElhattan. At last night’s meeting. Executive Director Jodi Brennan said she planned to ask questions on behalf of the authority, including the proper disposal of mattresses and box springs. The meeting will also be an opportunity to learn more about how the responsibility of recycling could be pushed more to the municipality level.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 9, 1999
Clearfield County Volunteer Network (CCVN) will embark on a landscaping project to benefit the Houtzdale community this Make A Difference Day, Oct. 23 at 8:30 a.m. to completion. CCVN, community members and volunteers plan to create flower beds and rock paths, plant trees and shrubs along with other landscaping. This project is known as Hannah’s Haven, located on Hannah and Brisbin streets in Houtzdale. In order to tackle this community-minded project, CCVN members are asking for volunteers and supplies to complete Hannah’s Haven. Supplies needed include: rakes, shovels, mulch, trees, shrubs, bulbs, hardy mums, wheelbarrows, trucks for hauling, fertilizers, landscaping timbers and any other tools/items that could be used for landscaping.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 9, 1969
Lt. Gov. Raymond Broderick visited Clearfield late yesterday and stayed overnight in the New Dimeling Hotel. He and his party checked out early this morning. The purpose of his visit was not revealed.
75 Years Ago
Oct. 9, 1944
The Rev. Albertus C. Van Raalte, pastor-elect of the Clearfield Presbyterian Church, will be installed as pastor by the Huntingdon Presbytery on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 7:30 p.m. The Rev. William C. Thompson, Moderator of the Huntingdon Presbytery, will preside and will have charge of the installation.