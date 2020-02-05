10 Years Ago
Feb. 8, 2010
According to the Clearfield County Fair Web site, The Beach Boys will be performing at this year’s fair. The Beach Boys are scheduled to appear Tuesday, Aug. 3, at 8 p.m. at the Grandstand. Previously announced entertainment for the 150th Clearfield County Fair includes ZZ Top on Wednesday, Aug. 4, the annual firemen’s parade on Monday, Aug. 2, and the truck and tractor pull on Thursday, Aug. 5. The Grandstand shows for Friday and Saturday nights have not yet been announced, but fair directors have stated that a rock and roll favorite and a comedian will join the week’s lineup.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 8, 2000
Bids for the construction of the Clearfield Campus of Lock Haven University will be opened tomorrow at 2 p.m. in Harrisburg. Originally, the bid opening was in January, but there was a delay, pushing the date back to Feb. 2. After another delay, the date was rescheduled to tomorrow.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 8, 1970
Harry M. Rowles of Clearfield last night received scouting’s highest volunteer honor — The Silver Beaver Award. The award, along with the presentation of the Clearfield District Outstanding Service Award to Clearfielder John Crossley, highlighting the annual Clearfield Boy Scout District annual recognition dinner in the YMCA. A host of others, from den mothers, cub masters and cub scouts to individual troops and packs, were also singled out.
75 Years Ago
Feb. 8, 1945
Fifty student musicians will appear in an orchestral concert next Sunday at 3 p.m. in the auditorium of Clearfield Senior High School. The high school orchestra members, under the baton of Harold E. Kuhns, music director of Clearfield Public Schools, will present a varied program of classical, semi-classical, and popular numbers.