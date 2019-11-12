10 Years Ago
Nov. 13, 2009
Clearfield Borough unveiled its preliminary 2010 budget, which includes no increases in taxes, at its committee meetings last night. It is a balanced budget with $2,005,050 in revenue and expenditures, which is up slightly from this year’s budget of $2,004,280. Borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott said all departments did a very good job keeping expenses down.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 13, 1999
Charter Communications Inc., a Wired World Co. has acquired cable television systems owned by Fanch Communications, the firm that operates the cable system serving Clearfield and surrounding communities. Charter Communications is among the country’s leading broadband communications groups. It is the fourth largest operator of cable television systems in the United States and following the close of pending acquisitions, it will be serving approximately 6.2 million customers across the country.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 13, 1969
Curwensville Area High School has been notified that it has been placed on the accredited membership list of the Middle States Association of Colleges and Secondary Schools. Word was received yesterday that the Commission on Secondary Schools accredited the Curwensville school Nov. 4 and that formal recognition would be given at the association’s annual convention in Atlantic City, N.J. on Dec. 5.
75 Years Ago
Nov. 13, 1944
Recounting his experiences as camp librarian in the Panama Canal Zone during World War II, Carl W. Hull, of the DuBois library, yesterday afternoon presented an interesting talk to a group pf patrons of the Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Library. His talk marked the library’s formal opening of National Book Week, celebrated Nov. 12-18.