10 Years Ago
Aug. 27, 2009
The Lawrence Township Supervisors filled the vacant supervisor position by appointing former Clearfield County Commissioner Rex Read to the position at a special meeting held this morning. Mr. Read replaces former Supervisor Fred Redden, who resigned after being named principal of the Clearfield Area Middle School. Mr. Read will serve in the position until the end of the year. The November election will determine who will fill the position and it would have a four-year term, according to Supervisor Dan Mitchell. William Lawhead, chairman of the board of supervisors, said he was very pleased with the number and quality of the applicants for the open position. He said the township received ll applicants, which they narrowed down to four.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 27, 1999
The 10.2-mile long Houtzdale Rails to Trails line is one step closer to completion, thanks to a recent volunteer-staffed resurfacing project from West Moshannon to the Ramey Highway area. The .6-mile upgrade included more than 500 tons of gravel graded into the cinder and gravel railroad bed and edged to maintain a safe berm. More than two miles of the trail have now been resurfaced in the area extending from Charles Street in Houtzdale to approximately the Alley Popper restaurant along state Route 253 near Ramey. Volunteers on the work project have included Houtzdale Rails to Trails President Dennis Kasubick, Secretary/Treasurer Ann Berenbrock, John Berenbrock, Charles Maier, Kathy Maier and Merrill Jones.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 27, 1969
Moshannon Valley residents have been asked to contribute $1,055 for flood disaster relief in Alabama, Virginia and West Virginia. Don R. Myers, chairman of the Moshannon Chapter of the American Red Cross, disclosed that a telegram was received today from the national headquarters assessing the local chapter to aid flood victims.
75 Years Ago
Aug. 27, 1944
Square dance numbers will feature a free teenage affair sponsored by the Clearfield Fraternal Order of Eagles in the lodge’s social rooms Thursday night of this week, officers of the club announced today, with Al Rockwell and his orchestra providing the music. The dance will be the fifth free teenage affair sponsored local clubs co-operating with Clearfield Youth Activities Association.