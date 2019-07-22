10 Years Ago
July 23, 2009
At yesterday’s meeting, Curwensville Lake Authority authorized the signing of a bill of sale for all equipment and tools at the Curwensville Lake Recreation Authority. The document, prepared by Kim Kesner who serves as solicitor for both the authority and Clearfield County, transfers property including machinery, tools, parts, materials, supplies and tangible items from the Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority to the lake authority. At a recent meeting, the Clearfield County Commissioners approved the bill of sale and it was noted at that meeting it had been reviewed by Mike Yeager, CCRTA solicitor, and signed by Wilson Fisher, CCRTA chairman.
20 Years Ago
July 23, 1999
The Women’s Civic Club of Osceola Mills will hold its 24th Annual Community Flower Show and Food Festival on Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Columbia Firehall on Curtin Street. “Nature’s Best” is the theme for the show, which is free and open to the public. Ribbons will be awarded. Amateur flower growers — men, women and children — are invited to enter flower arrangements in a variety of categories.
50 Years Ago
July 23, 1969
The tops in the entertainment field: Bobby Vinton,Stonewall Jackson, The Doodletown Pipers, The Vogues – backed up by a sparkling stage revue and orchestra, plus such other features as harness racing, the Joie Chitwood Thrill Show, the County Grange Square Dance contest and horse pulling contests are in the lineup for the 1969 Clearfield County Fair – which opens an eight-day stand at the Clearfield Driving Park Friday night.
75 Years Ago
July 23, 1944
State Commander James Colley of the Veterans of Foreign Wars will be the principal speaker at a meeting scheduled at the Clearfield County Courthouse Tuesday at 8 p.m. Other high Veterans of Foreign Wars speakers will also be on the program.