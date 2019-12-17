10 Years Ago
Dec. 19, 2009
Grampian Lions Club announces the winners of its annual Christmas lighting contest. In Bloom Township the winners are Tim Deluccia, first place; Brenda Weber, second; and Diane McNall, third. In Greenwood Township, the winners are Chris Cummings, first; Bruce Dimmick, second; and Mark Barrett, third. In Penn Township, the winners are Gust Maderia, first; Jim Young, second; and Richie Wood, third. In Grampian, the winners are Gene Pentz, first; Mary Ann Rafferty, second; and Adam Mullins, third.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 19, 1999
Penn-Grampian first-grade students of Mary Derrick recently prepared for the holiday season with a visit to G&M Evergreen Acres, Grampian. Following an informational hayride through the tree farm, the children learned how to make wreaths and garland. They were visited by Santa Claus and the Grinch. After cutting a tree, they enjoyed hot chocolate and cookies before returning to school.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 19, 1969
Black Moshannon State Park will be officially opened to ski enthusiasts tomorrow. The opening had been delayed until the close of deer season. The snow covering at present is approximately 12 to 14 inches with conditions rated ‘”excellent.” Temperatures are expected to remain stable for at least another week, Weather Bureau officials said — assuring continuation of favorable ski conditions. Hours will be from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays and Sundays, but there will be no skiing on Christmas Day.
75 Years Ago
Dec. 19, 1944
R.R. Anderson, president of the New Bethlehem Bank, has announced that W.R. Strong of Clearfield, has been names cashier of the bank and will assume his duties there on Jan. 1, 1945. Mr. Strong has had 20 years of banking experience, having been connected with the Federal Reserve Bank in Pittsburgh for some time.