10 Years Ago
Dec. 17, 2009
It’s official. Curwensville School Board will be undertaking a districtwide renovation project at a price tag of just more than $22 million in construction costs. At last night’s voting work session, the board, with a 9-0 vote, accepted bid proposals for the alterations and additions to the Curwensville Area elementary, junior and senior high schools complex and PennGrampian Elementary School and directed the execution of contracts with the firms that had successful bids. The action is contingent on approval from the state Department of Education.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 17, 1999
The 2000 budget for Clearfield Borough was passed last night with no tax increase, and council passed a resolution keep the millage at 20.9. Council tentatively passed next year’s budget at its November meeting. This marks the fifth straight year the borough has not raised its taxes. Total revenue for the budget is anticipated at $1,728,600 with expenditures at $1,721,345. The budget may be re-opened after the beginning of the year, when council hires a new borough manager. The annual salary for that position is budgeted at $38,000 but can change depending on the experience of the applicant.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 17, 1969
High praise for the Clearfield County labor force was voiced by an official of a new industry in the area last night in a talk to the Clearfield Kiwanis Club at its weekly dinner meeting in the New Dimeling Hotel. William McKelvey, plant manager for Eastern Molded Products. Inc., which is operating in the former Harbison-Walker brick plant at Barrett, told the Kiwanians the type of worker in the Clearfield area was a vital factor in his company’s decision to locate from Barrett. Eastern Molded Products, Inc., is a subsidiary of Howes Leather Co., which also operates the tannery snd Superior Pet Products at Curwensville.
75 Years Ago
Dec. 17, 1944
The big snow of December ‘44, is bringing in its wake as many tales of interesting experiences as did the flood of March ‘37. As was the case then, most tales now, are being told by those rugged souls who stranded in out-of-the-way places, have had to weather the elements since the first day of the fall. Putting “Shipwreck” Kelly and his flagpole sitting endurance tests to shame and easily the champion “snowed-inners” are two employees of the United States Weather Bureau stationed at the Greenwood Observation Tower off the Rockton Pike near Curwensville. These two men William Wood, of Philipsburg and Quentin Snyder of DuBois, were there from Monday until Saturday afternoon when a snow plow finally cleared the roads. When interviewed by telephone Saturday morning they were becoming rather disgusted with the monotony of it all but they gamely said that they were still good for a few more days if the soup and beans held out.