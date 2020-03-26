10 Years Ago
March 27, 2010
Clearfield Chamber of Commerce board of governors conducted routine business and discussed upcoming events at its March meeting. Board Chairman Bill Thomas opened the meeting by welcoming guest speaker Gordon Conn, who represents Junior Achievement of Western Pennsylvania Inc. Conn gave a presentation to the board on how JA is looking to begin a program in the Clearfield area working with elementary, middle school and high school students to inspire and prepare them to succeed in a global economy.
20 Years Ago
March 27, 2000
The river level is a little low but enthusiasm is high for the water sportsmen who’ve formed the Clearfield Paddling Club. An organizational meeting was held at McCracken’s Canoe Rental on Route 970 at Shawville in February, and on Thursday at 7 p.m., a second meeting will be held at the same location. Everyone who loves paddling on the river or on area tributaries or is just interested in water sports, in preservation and conservation is urged to attend. A good turnout was present at the February meeting and officers were elected. Scott Collins is the president, Dan Kennedy the vice president and Dave and Linda McCracken, secretary-treasurer. Mr. McCracken says that after the meeting Thursday, the group will actively campaign for new members.
50 Years Ago
March 27, 1970
The following officers of the Columbia Fire Co. have been installed for the current year: J.V. Dumbleton, president; Donald Baughman, vice president; Daniel Selfridge, treasurer; William Scaife, financial secretary; Jordan Smith Jr., recording secretary.
75 Years Ago
March 27, 1945
John C. Arnold, prominent Clearfield attorney, was today appointed by Governor Edward Martin as Judge of the State Superior Court to serve until the first Monday of January, 1946. The governor announced that he would send Arnold’s name to the Senate for confirmation later in the day to fill the vacancy caused by the death of President Judge William H. Keller of Lancaster.