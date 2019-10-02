10 Years Ago
Oct. 3, 2009
The 2009 Clearfield Hospital Hospice Chili Bowl was the most successful one to date, raising $34,844.34, which is almost $2,000 more than last year. “Our deepest appreciation goes out to all of the individuals. Clearfield Hospital departments, hospice volunteers, organizations and businesses for donations of baskets, money, needed items and services. The support shown was tremendous,” stated Dana Wilson, hospice volunteer coordinator and event organizer.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 3, 1999
Two area water providers are maintaining the mandatory 10 percent water usage restrictions despite the fact that the drought status was lifted by Gov. Tom Ridge last week. According to John Fudrow, manager of Houtzdale Municipal Authority, the water sources for the authority lust have not recovered enough to warrant lifting the usage restrictions. Likewise, Pennsylvania American Water Co. is asking customers in the Philipsburg and surrounding area to remain in mandatory usage restrictions.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 3, 1969
The Curwensville Area School Board, moving ahead with new building plans, has decided on gas-fired heat for the proposed new elementary school here. Meanwhile, the junior-senior hgsh school, to which additions also are proposed, will be converted to gas heat, too, under action taken at a board meeting last night. The decision was reached at the conclusion of a two-hour heating survey presentation by an independent consultant, William Weaver of Lenz Engineering Co., Johnstown, in association with Architect Robert Scheeren of Indiana. Coal, electricity, oil and gas — as well as various combinations of each, were the considerations placed before the board and by the process of elimination the directors decided on gas.
75 Years Ago
Oct. 3, 1944
A total of 6,790 military ballots have been mailed out by the Clearfield County Commissioners to county men and women in the armed forces, it was revealed today. The figure, which includes those mailed Saturday, will be increased somewhat by mailings this week. Citizens who must register not later than next Saturday in order to vote in next month’s election were reminded by the commissioners that the registration office in the courthouse annex is open from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m. daily, and that longer hours will be observed the last three days of this week.