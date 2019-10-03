10 Years Ago
Oct. 4, 2009
The public is invited to attend the third annual Abundant Life Health Fair, slated for Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. until noon at the Houtzdale firehall. Faith United Lutheran Church, Houtzdale Home Health and Clearfield Hospital are cosponsors of the free event. The event had previously been held in the basement of Faith United Lutheran Church, but organizers said it could no longer accommodate the growing number of participants and attendees. Twenty-five vendors will be on hand with health information and screenings for all ages.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 4, 1999
The lakeshore area, mottled with red, gold, orange and brown-leafed trees, was enveloped in the cool, crisp autumn air, scented with the aroma of apple butter cooking. This scenario played its part yesterday at the 18th annual Apple Cider Festival, sponsored by the Prince Gallitzin Tourism & Trade Association at Prince Gallitzin State Park. The brisk temperatures and impending rain did not deter the capacity crowd from strolling among more than 130 craft and food booths.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 4, 1969
Plans are being finalized for the new Trinity United Methodist Church at the corner of South Second and Walnut streets at Clearfield. The 60-year-old church was virtually destroyed in a $1 million fire on Dec. 21, 1968. A portion of the solid stone walls and the tower were all that remained. These stones were tested and a weak section of wall later removed. The remaining stone will be used in the new church. Arches and the tower are worked into the new church plan. The debris was removed and the interior area completely cleared after the spring thaw. Plans for bidding will be ready by early November. If satisfactory, construction will start shortly thereafter, a spokesman said.
75 Years Ago
Oct. 4, 1944
Clearfield Postmaster Albert Hinkle announced this morning that effective today, the afternoon pickup airmail going west will close at 4:40 p.m. instead of 5:10 p.m. This is a seasonal change to enable the mail plane to reach Pittsburgh before nightfall.