10 Years Ago
Jan. 24, 2010
In early November, Clearfield Hospital staff began its campaign to stop the spread of H1N1 when it partnered with Clearfield Area School District to vaccinate the district’s students. More than 950 students were vaccinated during a clinic held Nov. 7. Since that time, hospital personnel have co-hosted H1N1 vaccination clinics with Curwensville, West Branch, Moshannon Valley and Philipsburg area school districts, and held eight public clinics for children and adults at the hospital. The hospital’s home health nurses also distributed the vaccine during their community clinics.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 24, 2000
Clearfield County’s 2000 Community Development Block Grant allocation will help fund the full range of project possibilities: housing, a sewage collection and treatment system and a water filtration plant. The split of more than $325,000 was announced at a public hearing last night chaired by county Economic Development Director Tom Stojek. Coalport Borough will receive $75,000 to purchase land and demolish the current borough building in preparation for construction of a 12-unit low income, senior citizen apartment complex. In Irvona, $135,000 is slated for Irvona Municipal Authority’s $940,000 water filtration plant. Girard Township will use $60,000 to pay for tap-on fees and lateral installations at 87 homes in Bald Hill and LeContes Mills, part of a $1.5 million sewage collection system and treatment plant.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 24, 1970
The first in-plant solicitation by two area health organizations will get under way next week at the Clearfield Cheese Co. Inc. plant. The joint pilot program is being carried out by the Clearfield County Unit, American Cancer Society, and the Allegheny Mountain Heart Association. Letters to employees will go out next week and the employe himself may then designate how much, if any, he wants to give through payroll deductions and also to which organization the money should go.
75 Years Ago
Jan. 24, 1945
Ladies night and a fine program marked the observance of Kiwanis International’s 30th anniversary by members of the local Kiwanis Club here in the Hotel Dimeling last evening. Nearly 100 members and guests heard Dr. Edward Heckman, of Tyrone, first president of the local organization when it was started here in 1926, urge the membership to pioneer in the education of more people and to continue in the good work to the community that has marked the growth of Kiwanis since its founding.