10 Years Ago
Jan. 18, 2010
The Lawrence Township supervisors are reminding residents who haven’t yet signed lateral easements for the sewer project to do so as soon as possible. Phase II of the township’s $2.6 million sewer project is now under way and Supervisor William Lawhead said at yesterday’s meeting there are still some residents who have not yet signed the necessary easements to allow the township to come onto their property and replace the sewer lateral. Lawhead said it is extremely important for residents to sign the easements before construction crews complete work in their area and move on.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 18, 2000
Equity in school sports was the focus of action by the Moshannon Valley School Board last night. The board decided on an option that would require all booster clubs to report their fundraising activities and how the money is spent on various sports, with the district to make up any disparity between girls and boys sports. The board stipulated in the motion that any booster club must disclose any planned major expense to the board.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 18, 1970
The blast-off dinner for the Clearfield YMCA membership drive will be held Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the general purpose room. The Rev. Earl Brooks, pastor of the First United Presbyterian Church, will be guest speaker. Robert T. Soder, chairman of the membership drive, will serve as master of ceremonies. The invocation and benediction will be given by the Rev. Ralph Krouse, president of the Clearfield Ministerium.
75 Years Ago
Jan. 18, 1945
Clearfield’s Third Ward School was yesterday presented with the tin can salvage flag, for the second time since the present school term opened, it was revealed today by the County Salvage Committee. Third Ward pupils collected a total of 6,322 prepared tin cans during the month of December for an average of 24.31 per child.