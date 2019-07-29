10 Years Ago
July 30, 2009
Almost 60 residents in O’Shanter will benefit from a water line extension to their village when Lawrence Township completes a project that has been in the planning stages for several years. Last night the township supervisors held a meeting for residents at the Glen Richey fireball to explain details of the system, construction and costs. Chris Duttrow of Stiffler, McGraw & Associates Inc., Hollidaysburg, is the township engineer and engineer for the project. He explained to the crowd, equaling roughly half the number of affected residents, that the township has been setting aside Community Development Block Grant money for this project for several years. The township will not receive any revenue from the waterline, however. Once it is built, it will be turned over to Pike Township.
20 Years Ago
July 30, 1999
Ester Hockman Comitz of Arizona recently presented a handmade quilt at the annual alumni banquet of the Curwensville High School Class of 1944. The quilt is made up of names of classmates. It was chanced off to those present. Mary Helen Morris was the winner. The funds earned will go toward a class memorial.
50 Years Ago
July 30, 1969
The Clearfield County Development Council last night reelected Fred L. Rhoads of Clearfield as president and most of its other officers to their same posts. Others reelected were: Philip Rhinehart of Clearfield, vice president for tourist development; W.R. McClure of DuBois, vice president for industrial promotion; Robert Graffius of Woodland, secretary; and Harris G. Breth of Clearfield, treasurer.
75 Years Ago
July 30, 1944
The splendid registered Jersey herd of Lt. Col. Wm. A.E. Leitzinger of Clearfield has again won a most significant honor and national recognition from The American Jersey Cattle Club. The herd has been granted a Constructive Breeders’ Registry Certificate for 1944 because of the well balanced program directed at herd improvement and breed promotion.