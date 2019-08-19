10 Years Ago
Aug. 20, 2009
The Clearfield-Lawrence Township Joint Airport Authority voted to accept $20,266 in grant funds for the engineering and design work for the obstructions removal project. The grant is from the Bureau of Aviation of the state Department of Transportation. To comply with Federal Aviation Administration regulations the authority is undertaking a project to remove all of the trees in the vicinity of the airport’s runways, grub the ground and plant grass so it does not grow back.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 20, 1999
Clearfield’s Upper and Lower Witmer parks will undergo a face lift set to be completed by the end of September. Russell Paving of Curwensville was awarded the bid last night by the Clearfield Borough Council and will begin the project within the next few weeks. The renovation plans includes installing more lighting and the construction of a railing and pavilion to Lower Witmer Park. The construction of a trail is set for Upper Witmer Park, as well as a split rail fence along the river bank, benches and a pavilion. Costs for the project are $36,300 for Lower Witmer and $30,100 for Upper Witmer.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 20, 1969
The Clearfield County Planning Commission last night passed a resolution approving the application for 701 funds to be used in planning programs for next year. This followed a resolution of approval by the Clearfield County Commissioners authorizing the planning commission to apply for federal funds. Total estimated cost for next year’s work program is $29,580 of which $7,395 is the local share. Planning Director Nelson Parks pointed out that new requirements and regulations set by the Housing and Urban Development Agency must be met before federal funds can be acquired.
75 Years Ago
Aug. 20, 1944
George W. Gaylor, secretary of the Chamber of Commerce and former Register and Recorded and local businessman, has been named campaign chairman for the Clearfield Community Chest, it was announced today. The drive for local and National War Fund agencies will take place Oct. 9-16, inclusive. A joint meeting of the labor and management committees to draft early plans for the forthcoming campaign is scheduled for 8 p.m. tonight in the Chest rooms in the Mossop Building.