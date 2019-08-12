10 Years Ago
Aug. 15, 2009
It’s a first for the community of Irvona. The Central District Volunteer Fireman’s Convention will be held in the community of less than 700 bringing firefighters from 26 counties throughout Pennsylvania to town next week. And combined with the return of the Old Home Week Carnival, the small community will swell in population by a few thousand. The events get under way Tuesday night as Double M Amusements comes to town to provide carnival activities for Old Home Week.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 15, 1999
Baseball and football trading card companies have a new competitor in the area this month. Police departments in the Moshannon Valley have teamed up to promote awareness of the local departments by featuring seven police officers on trading cards being distributed through the Moshannon Valley area. Chester Hill Police Chief Brian McGowan led the effort. Other officers participating are Philipsburg Police Chief William Stouffer and patrolmen Leonard Bloom and Todd Walter, Houtzdale Regional Police Chief Nick Richtscheit, Decatur Township Chief Randy Killion and Decatur Township Constable Jim Cornman.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 15, 1969
The Clearfield County Commissioners are urging the public to join in a vigorous protest against pending state legislation that would increase salaries of county officials. Commissioner J. Harold McFadden, who led the opposition at the commissioners’ meeting last week, labeled the salary bill introduced in the State Senate as “not right nor justified.” Mr. McFadden, a Republican and former board chairman, said he was expressing not only his own opinion but that of his fellow commissioners — Chairman Guy C. Thomas and Wesley J. Read. Mr. Thomas is also a Republican and Mr. Read a Democrat.
75 Years Ago
Aug. 15, 1944
Civic leaders from communities in Clearfield, Jefferson, Centre and Indiana counties will meet in Clearfield on Aug. 25 for discussion of war, postwar, and general community work. A district organization conference has been called jointly by the Pennsylvania State Chamber of Commerce and the Pennsylvania Commercial Secretaries Association. The Clearfield Chamber of Commerce will be the host organization. The program will include a dinner at the Dimeling Hotel at 6:30 p.m. L.E. Soult, president of the Clearfield Chamber of Commerce, will preside.