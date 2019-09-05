10 Years Ago
Sept. 7, 2009
The joint effort by Chester Hill and Philipsburg boroughs to establish a regionalized police force has piqued the interest of neighboring municipalities. Chester Hill Borough Mayor Mike Mann reported to council at its regular meeting last night that an officer of the Decatur Township Police Department expressed to him there may be an interest on the part of Decatur Township and the boroughs of Houtzdale and Osceola Mills in joining the efforts to coordinate a regionalized police force. Both the Chester Hill and Philipsburg borough councils formed exploratory committees consisting of the mayor and one member of the borough council from the respective municipalities that is charged with continuing research into the establishment of a police force. Mann said those committees have not yet had the opportunity to meet but that he intends to contact his counterpart from Philipsburg Borough to schedule such a meeting and discuss the interest expressed by the neighboring Decatur Township Police Department.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 7, 1999
One of Clearfield’s most distinguishable landmarks — the old Clearfield County Jail — will be busy with the sounds of life again because it received a new owner last month. Land & Mapping Services of Clearfield recently purchased the building — located on North Second Street — through a private sale from Don Stewart of Clearfield for approximately $250,000, according to company owner Jeff Gilmore.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 7, 1969
Clearfield Area United Fund President R.L. Ulery and Paul Ruch, Clearfield Hospital Board member and fund raising chairman representing hospital President Fred Diehl, announce a $19,500 United Fund grant for the Treatment and Development Program for Heart, Cancer, Arthritis, and Children’s Diseases at Clearfield Hospital. It was emphasized that the $19,500 United Fund grant would all be used at Clearfield for the treatment of the health causes, and was not connected with the Hospital Building Fund.
75 Years Ago
Sept. 7, 1944
The Women of the Moose held their regular meeting on Wednesday evening, Sept. 6, at the Moose home during which time Margaret Stevens, co-chairwomen of the War Relief Committee, held her Chapter Night Program. Prizes for the evening were won by Valeria Odrosky and Elvina Fletcher, following which a delicious luncheon was served.