10 Years Ago
Dec. 4, 2009
It didn’t have all the trappings of a Hollywood premiere with evening gowns, tuxedos and a red carpet, but the stars of the newest “Our Town” production by WPSU television station turned out last night to see their stories woven into an hour-long story. A screening was held at the auditorium of the Curwensville Area High School for those who played a role in the production and members of the media. Advertising for the program, notes the “Our Town: Curwensville” documentary is a “video scrapbook” put together with information about the Curwensville community provided by those who live, work and volunteer there.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 4, 1999
State Rep. Camille “Bud” George, D-74 of Houtzdale, yesterday announced that two Clearfield County school districts have been awarded a total of $250,000 in state Read-to-Succeed grants. Curwensville Elementary School will receive $200,000 while Glendale Elementary School will receive $50,000. The grants are designed to boost programs that increase reading and writing proficiency among pupils in preschool through the third grade. Harmony Area, West Branch Area and Philipsburg-Osceola received grants totaling more than $150,000 when first-round funding was announced in July.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 4, 1969
James P. Moore was elected president of the Clearfield Area School Board at the board’s annual reorganization meeting last night. He succeeds Paul Silberblatt, who has served as president for the past two years. Glen E. Wise was elected vice president and Miss Peggy Stephenson, an employe in the school administration office, was named secretary. Board member H. John Rhine was elected assistant secretary.
75 Years Ago
Dec. 4, 1944
The annual meeting of the Clearfield County Agricultural Extension Association on Dec. 7 at the Lutheran Church in Clearfield offers a special treat this year. The speaker of the day will be Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Agriculture Miles Horst. He will be accompanied by his wife, the former Kathryn Reitz, who served as Home Economics Extension Representative in Clearfield County from 1930 to 1932.