10 Years Ago
Nov. 1, 2009
The winners of the annual Halloween parade at Grampian are Cameron Weber, Bella Guthrie, Abby Rebar, prettiest category; Josh Bass, Cody Cole and Jadon Doel, ugliest; Jordan Turner, Cole Turner, Kendra Turner, best group; Brian Norton, Michael Morton, best group; Olivia Miknis and Owen Dimmick, Steve Dimmick, most unique; Courtney Caldwell, most unique; and Andrew Vogel, Terri Vogel and Alea Vogel, best group.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 1, 1999
Voter apathy costs more than plummeting morale and lost elections; for Clearfield County, a scant 35 percent turnout in the May Primary Election cost more than $57,000 for ballots and materials purchased but not used. According to county Elections Director Angela Mansor, a ballot, or in the case of tomorrow’s Municipal Election, two ballots, is provided for each registered voter. In May, that meant $87,857.82 was spent on supplies for the county’s 40,884 registered Democrats and Republicans. With 14,178 votes cast in the primary, the amount wasted on unused ballots was $57,417,90.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 1, 1969
The Clearfield Area United Fund, with a tremendous public response to its campaign for $93,105, has now passed the $100,000 mark. At the final clean-up session yesterday, volunteer workers reported $7,571 in new pledges to boost total contributions to $101,578 — the highest amount ever raised by the Fund for its 13 member agencies and health causes.
75 Years Ago
Nov. 1, 1944
Airplane & Marine Instruments, Inc., which opened its local plant Nov. 1, 1939, today finds itself occupying an important position in the nation’s radio-electronics industry on its fifth birthday. During the five years its plant has grown from an establishment employing 25 persons to an enterprise producing more than $3,000,000 worth of precision instruments annually. In fact, the company’s records show that its Clearfield plant actually shipped orders of more than $3,000,000 during the first 10 months of 1944.