10 Years Ago
March 28, 2010
The state Department of Transportation’s Interstate 80 work in Clearfield County will start up next week for the 2010 construction season. Motorists can expect the following activity. All work is weather and schedule-dependent. Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $58 million project.
20 Years Ago
March 28, 2000
Beginning today, residents in the borough of Osceola Mills can feel a little safer. After 29 months of asking neighboring police forces to help out a little, the borough finally has a cop it can call its own. Chad Ryen, a 25-year-old Shiloh resident, begins his work today. According to borough president Ray Reams, Officer Ryen won’t be out on patrol today. Mr. Reams said it will be a week or so before Officer Ryen takes to the streets.
50 Years Ago
March 28, 1970
The Clearfield County Registration Office will remain open until 9 o’clock tonight to accommodate persons waiting until the last minute to register for voting in the May primary election. Today is the last day to register as a voter and the last for voters to change their addresses or party affiliation.
75 Years Ago
March 28, 1945
Miners employed in 48 Clearfield County coal mines casting their ballots today in the strike vote being conducted among members of the United Mine Workers of America. The election is being conducted by 27 special election agents, according to Michael I. Komaroff, of Los Angeles, of the National Labor Relations Board Los Angeles office, chief of its three representatives sent to Clearfield County two weeks ago to make arrangements for and to supervise the election. Approximately 2,700 miners are eligible to vote.