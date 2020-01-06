10 Years Ago
Jan. 8, 2010
The annual Black Moshannon Winter Fest returns on Jan. 22 at Black Moshannon State Park. The Friends of Black Moshannon are hosting the festival, which allows visitors to learn new skills, such as ice skating and snowshoeing, to take a walk and look for winter signs of wildlife, take a cross country ski trip, make snow sculptures, enjoy sled riding and play miniature golf on the ice. The festival begins at noon and runs to 4 p.m. Most events will take place near the Environmental Learning Center or Boat Launch 1.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 8, 2000
Clearfield Lions Club recently donated $3,000 to the Shaw Public Library, Clearfield, in the memory of fellow Lion Elwood Rohrbaugh. Mr. Rohrbaugh died in December and the Lions Club chose to donate money in his honor. Walter E. Bock, president of the Clearfield Lions Club, said Mr. Rohrbaugh was instrumental in getting the Clearfield Lions Club started in 1942 and also in starting surrounding Lions Clubs. Mr. Rohrbaugh also served as first president, served as secretary for more than 20 years and was a 57-year club member with 100 percent attendance.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 8, 1970
The annual drive for the Friends of the Shaw Public Library is now under way. The public is invited to join and help the library buy new books and magazines and repair the ones already in stock. Membership blanks have been mailed out They are $1 for individual memberships and $5 for organizations. Larger contributions are welcomed.
75 Years Ago
Jan. 8, 1945
Mr. Earl B. Caldwell of Grand Rapids, Michigan, was a guest last week at the home of his niece, Mrs. Paul Raymond of Clearfield. Mr. and Mrs. J.C. Woods of DuBois were visitors at the Raymond home on Friday.