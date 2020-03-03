10 Years Ago
March 5, 2010
Irvona Borough council is trying to find a way to save the former TYK Brick Plant in the borough. At last night’s regular monthly meeting Mayor John “P.J.” Patterson noted representatives from Japan are expected to be in the state next week and possibly in Irvona to discuss the future of the buildings that remain. Patterson said the owners want to demolish the buildings but council doesn’t want to see that happen as it would be a major blow to the tax base. Patterson said one of the buildings is about 44,000 square feet and he believes it could house a great business.
20 Years Ago
March 5, 2000
The Woodduck Chapter of Trout Unlimited in Centre County will receive a Growing Greener grant from the state Department of Environmental Protection, according to state Rep. Lynn B. Herman, R-77 of Philipsburg. The $240,000 grant will be used to install a passive system to treat acid mine discharge along the eastern portion of the Cold Stream Watershed in Rush Township. The discharge proposed for abatement is known as the Chiller Seeps.
50 Years Ago
March 5, 1970
Two important announcements, both contributing to progress in the area, were made at this morning’s meeting of the Clearfield Municipal Authority. The first was that $500,000 in matching funds for the extension of water service from Race Street to the Clearfield Shortway Interchange and Golden Rod Farms area has been arranged through local banks. The second was that the Authority, under a new antipollution campaign called for by President Nixon, now qualifies for a 70 percent grant for conversion of its primary sewage treatment plant to a secondary plant.
75 Years Ago
March 5, 1945
Highest river stage in Clearfield recorded over the weekend by William H. Witherow, local observer, was 9.54 feet at 1 a.m. Sunday, he revealed this morning. Because of the rapid rise of the water he took readings at hourly intervals Saturday night until that hour, Mr. Witherow said. Flood stage is 10 feet.