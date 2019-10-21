10 Years Ago
Oct. 22, 2009
The Clearfield Lawrence Joint Airport Authority is looking for an engineer for the design work to replace the concrete apron around some hangars at the airport. At last night’s meeting the authority voted to conduct the alternate method for selecting an engineer for the project because its five-year contract with its engineer Lee Simpson of DuBois recently expired and the regular process for selecting an engineer for another five years is lengthy and complicated and will take three weeks and the authority doesn’t want to delay the project that long. The authority received tentative approval of a $250,000 grant from the state for the project, said Richard Shaffer, chairman of the authority.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 22, 1999
It’s been a long time coming and a mountain of red tape to cut through, but the Coalport flood control project is finally a reality. State Rep. Camille “Bud” George, D-74 of Houtzdale, released information that the state Department of General Services has been notified by the Office of the Budget that $2.3 million has been approved and will be added to the project’s base construction allocation, bringing total funding for the project to $3.3 million. The project had been suspended by DGS on June 18, due to lack of funding. Current funding came from the capital budget, which passed in June. The line item that earmarked funds for the project was submitted by Rep. George.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 22, 1969
The need for public support of Community Action Outreach Centers until the Pennsylvania General Assembly settles its budget matters was stressed at last night” meeting of the directors of Community Action in Clearfield County Inc. Until next allocations for the centers are approved, funds for rent and the salary of an aide at each center is rapidly using up present funds, the directors were told. It was suggested that until more money is available organizations or individuals might wish to contribute to the centers.
75 Years Ago
Oct. 22, 1944
Red Cross officials announced this morning that the Soldiers Kit Fund has been enriched by $1,095.05 as a result of the bazaar held last Saturday in the gymnasium of the Y.M.C.A. in Clearfield. Mrs. Hobart Callahan, chairman of the project, stated that she hardly knew where to begin in acknowledging thanks to those responsible for the success of the affair.