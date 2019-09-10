10 Years Ago
Sept. 11, 2009
Last night, the public had another opportunity to hear details of a proposed school-wide renovation plan for the Curwensville Area School District. The school board is considering, but has yet to vote on, a project to upgrade infrastructure and security at both Penn-Grampian Elementary School and the Curwensville Area elementary, junior and senior high schools complex. The structures housing Penn-Grampian Elem entary School and the Curwensville Area Junior-Senior High were constructed in 1955. The lower level of Curwensville Area Elementary School was built in 1962 and the upper floor was added in 1972.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 11, 1999
The 11th annual Osceola Mills Awareness Days celebration looks to be bigger and better than ever with a full slate of activities planned for Sept. 18-19. Most of the events are free and there are plenty of things for children and adults, although the Awareness Days Committee did decide to cancel one event, according to spokesperson Dan Muckey. The dunking booth will be a no-go because of the drought.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 11, 1969
A preliminary feasibility and site selection study of a proposed public golf course in the Curwensville area indicates that the area could very easily support such a facility. The study, conducted by William W. Yost Engineers of Clearfield for the Susquehanna Recreational Corp., produced some enlightening statistics for the corporation. Results of the study were disclosed at a meeting here last night which, led corporation members to believe that the venture would be an extremely favorable and profit-making business. Three sites were investigated — one near Curwensville State Park, another two miles north of Curwensville and a third about 14 miles southwest of the community in the upper reaches of the Curwensville Dam reservoir area.
75 Years Ago
Sept. 11, 1944
Clearfield county boys and girls are joining the milkweed pod collection, which soon will be underway in Pennsylvania and 28 other states. Included are school children, 4-H Club members, Boy Scouts and other youth groups. Open-mesh bushel bags have arrived and are available for the use of the pickers.