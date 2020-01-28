10 Years Ago
Jan. 30, 2010
With the current state of the economy, Coalport Borough Council has been trying to find out the status of its flood control project, and last night finally heard some positive news. Joe Laurello, grants committee chairman, said the state Department of Environmental Protection has granted an extension to the project. Laurello said DEP advised the project would be bid in Feb. 2011 and construction will start in May of 2011 with the construction expected to be completed sometime in late 2012.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 30, 2000
A happy event in Clearfield, also a history maker in the Erie Diocese, will take place in Clearfield on Sunday, Feb. 6. A reception that day will honor Justine and Joseph Zemka for their 75 years of married life. The celebration, for which Mrs. Zemka is baking all the cookies and breads, will be held at their home on Pennsylvania Avenue in Clearfield. The couple says their door will be open to all that afternoon, from 2-4:30 p.m., and they invite friends and neighbors to share the occasion with them. They ask that gifts be omitted, noting that the presence of friends, and cards if desired, will make their day. The couple’s celebration will also include Mass at St. Francis Catholic Church where Mr. Zemka is the oldest member.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 30, 1970
A mile-long jam developed just west of Clearfield today backing water and ice from the West Branch of the Susquehanna River over River Road and other low-lying areas up to Hyde. Only sporadic breaks could be seen in the ice from Dead Man’s Curve to the Market Street Bridge and from there on down the river the ice remained solid. The high water and sluggish ice movement was attributed to nearly a half-inch of rain and melting temperatures over the last two days.
75 Years Ago
Jan. 30, 1945
It is a safe practice to get into the habit of switching your lights to a lower beam at night when other cars are approaching. State police remind residents that the law requires that lights be dimmed or depressed and so aimed that the glaring rays are not projected into the eyes of the oncoming driver within a distance of 505 feet. Offending drivers are subject to arrest and a fine of $10.