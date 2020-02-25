10 Years Ago
Feb. 26, 2010
Chest Township Supervisors held a special meeting last night in which they hired a secretary/treasurer, named an auditor and approved other business matters. Vice President Dan Sunderland said township resident Carol Garlow will take over the duties of secretary/treasurer and w ill begin as soon as the audit is completed of the current records. Her salary will be $600 per month. Kathleen Bailey will be the new auditor and will begin as soon as she is sworn in.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 26, 2000
Yesterday,Lieutenant Governor Mark Schweiker delivered the Ridge administration’s $1 million commitment to continued development at the Clearfield County Technology Park. “On behalf of Gov. Tom Ridge, I’m proud to deliver $1 million in capital budget funds to build the Clearfield County Technology Park — attracting new employers and creating new jobs for hard working Pennsylvanians,” Lt. Gov. Schweiker told the group of elected officials, county Industrial Development Authority members and community leaders gathered at the Clearfield Best Western. The grant will allow the IDA to continue redevelopment at the technology park, site of the old Harbison-Walker Refractories, which closed in the early 1980s.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 26, 1970
With the approach of spring, members of the Clearfield Park Authority turned their attention last night to repairs that should be made on Driving Park buildings as soon as weather breaks. Orrin Bortot, in his report on buildings and grounds, listed such needed improvements as: cleaning and painting of the Community Building; cleaning the grandstand and repairing tho downspout on the building; replacing windows and doors on the Grange Building; repairing the stables; preparing the ball diamond for use by the Clearfield Area High School team; improving the football practice field; and replacing seats in the grandstand.
75 Years Ago
Feb. 26, 1945
Addressing a large number of local Red Cross War Fund leaders at a rally held Friday evening, Howard Stewart, chairman of the local campaign for $45,450 urged these volunteers, to do “even more than their share,” it necessary, to put the drive “over quickly and generously” during the first two weeks of March.