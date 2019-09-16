10 Years Ago
Sept. 17, 2009
The Clearfield Lawrence Township Airport Authority, at its meeting last night, prepared its updated 12-year plan for submission to the state next week. The authority is required to submit a yearly update of its 12-year plan to the Bureau of Aviation of the state Department of Transportation, Richard Shaffer, chairman of the authority, said. The 12-year plan is a list of projects the authority would like to undertake in the coming years.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 17, 1999
Clearfield Borough voters will find a new question on November’s ballot — whether to reduce the number of members on Clearfield Borough Council. Earlier this year, Clearfield County President Judge John K. Reilly Jr. issued an order placing the decision to reduce the size of council from 12 members to eight in the hands of the voters. If voters support the reduction plan, council seats will not be filled after the next term expires, following this year’s election. The positions will ultimately be dissolved, according to borough Solicitor F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III. At an April 8 hearing before Judge Reilly, Councilman Fred Wisor presented the court with a petition containing more than 200 signatures calling for a reduction in council’s size.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 17, 1969
Meeting in special session last night, the Curwensville Area School Board voted 6 to 1 in favor of joining the Clearfield Area School District in a feasibility study of a proposed merger of the two districts. The lone opposition to the independent survey, costs of which would be shared on a prorated basis according to market value of the districts, came from Wayne Freyer of Ferguson Township. Whether or not the survey will he conducted now rests with the decision of the Clearfield Area School Board which has scheduled a special meeting tonight to take up the question.
75 Years Ago
Sept. 17, 1944
Newcombe G. Parke has been selected by the Clearfield County Emergency Farm Labor Committee to succeed the late Willard V. Carr as Emergency Farm Labor Assistant for Clearfield County. The emergency farm labor work is a part of the Agricultural Extension service. Mr. Parke’s office in is Room 14 in the Clearfield Post Office. Mr. Parke is a former supervising principal of the Waynesburg schools. When rationing began he was a member of the Clearfield Ration Board. He is now residing in a small farm near Clearfield.