10 Years Ago
Jan. 28, 2000
Curwensville Lake Authority is preparing to oversee the creation of a master site plan for Curwensville Lake Recreation Area. The authority, at yesterday’s meeting, discussed its recent award of $25,000 from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to pay a portion of costs associated with drafting a written plan of work. Charles Guarino, authority member, said he hopes securing a master site plan for development of the lake property is the push the property needs to be used more fully by the public.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 28, 2000
Four years ago, members of the Cooper Township Municipal Authority had a vision: to provide sewerage service to 950 homes in Lanse, Kylertown, Winburne, Grassflat and Forest. That vision will become a reality this spring when construction begins on the authority’s $10 million waste water collection and treatment facility project. Not only will the project eliminate the health hazard of untreated waste water, but it will create growth. The CTMA currently serves 1,380 water customers. The authority handles the township’s water systems in Cooper Township, and parts of Graham, Rush and Morris townships.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 28, 1970
All officers of the Curwensville Borough Planning Commission were re-elected last night at the commission’s annual reorganizational meeting in the borough building. They are: Anne S. Thacik, chairman; Charles B. McCarl, vice chairman; Henry E. Meyer, secretary; and Michael H. Lezzer, treasurer.
75 Years Ago
Jan. 28, 1945
It took the Marine Corps and the battle of Guam to get Private Bruce Heidt, 19, and 35-year-old uncle, Sgt. Jonas S. Riddle, together. Although both are residents of Curwensville, they had not seen each other in 10 years. Riddle has worked away from home most of his life. The uncle, a member of an engineer outfit and a veteran of Bougainville, landed on D-Day. Heidt came in later with his anti-aircraft artillery outfit. Guam was his first campaign. He located his uncle shortly after the battle had ended.