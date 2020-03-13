10 Years Ago
March 14, 2010
When graduates of Clearfield Area High School get their diplomas on June 11 they will receive them in the high school gymnasium and not at the high school football field or the auditorium as past graduates have. High School Principal Kevin Wallace announced the change at last night’s meeting of the Clearfield Area Board of School Directors. Wallace said they made the move for a number of reasons at the request of district staff. According to Wallace, in his 11 years with the district, more often than not the ceremony had to be held inside due to weather and by having the ceremonies in the gymnasium it reduces preparation time because the staff doesn’t have to prepare for two locations. It also removes the guesswork in trying to predict the weather during the ceremony.
20 Years Ago
March 14, 2000
Osceola Mills Borough Council made the community a safer place last evening. After 29 months of swinging at curveballs and drudging through piles of pain-staking paperwork, council agreed to certify Woodland resident Chad Ryen as Osceola Mills borough police officer. Council President Raymond Reams said Mr. Ryen would start his new position within the month. Before he starts, council will encourage him to tag along with neighboring police forces to get a feel for the area. Mr. Reams said council will contact Chester Hill Borough Police Officer Brian McGowan and Houtzdale Regional Police Chief Nick Richtscheit for assistance.
50 Years Ago
March 14, 1970
Nine junior and senior high school students won first place awards in the annual Clearfield School Science Fair sponsored by the Kiwanis Club Saturday. They are Carolyn Buzzanca, 9th grade; Greg Gilmore, 9th grade; Byron Tilley, 8th grade; Sue Henry, 8th grade; Rick Nelson, 11th grade; Bernard Danko, 12th grade; Richard Lee Washek, 10th grade; George W. Brett III, 12th grade; and Beverly Gill, 9th grade. All except Danko, a West Branch Area High School student, are from the Clearfield Area Schools.
75 Years Ago
March 14, 1945
County Treasurer Foster W. Kerr revealed yesterday that sales of dog licenses through his office are approximately 3,000 ahead of last year at this time. A total of 6,140 licenses had been issued up to the close of business Monday night.