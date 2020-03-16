10 Years Ago
March 17, 2010
Glendale School Board heard from CJL Engineering of Johnstown and HHSDR Architects and Engineers of Pittsburgh last night as both groups had taken a tour of the school buildings and presented their findings to the board. The board was given a 28-page book that presented ideas and suggestions, and included a major renovation project of not only the high school and elementary schools but also of the parking area and driveways. The proposal not only includes updating heating and air conditioning systems, improving the plumbing and electrical work, but it also proposed much more. According to district superintendent Arnold Nadonley, many of the improvements are required by the Department of Education.
20 Years Ago
March 17, 2000
Residents in the coverage area of the Hyde Fire Co. will hear a knock on their door this weekend, a call for help by members of the Hyde Fire Co. and its ladies auxiliary. The firefighters and ladies auxiliary members will be going door to door in their annual fundraiser beginning Saturday, and continue the process until the first week of April. Don Read, chairman of the fundraising effort, says a goal of $15,000 has been set and all donations collected will be used for the maintenance of equipment, purchase of gear for the firefighters and supplies for the company’s Quick Response Service.
50 Years Ago
March 17, 1970
The Philipsburg Junior Woman’s Club and Mrs. Norman Harris of Snow Shoe were the recipients of the 1969 Dr. Benjamin Rush Awards presented here last night by the Centre County Medical Society at the Philipsburg Country Club. Mrs. Harris won the individual award and the club won the organizational award. Attractive plaques were presented to the club and to Mrs. Harris for their outstanding contributions in the field of public health.
75 Years Ago
March 17, 1945
Commander H.F. Reese of the F. Michael Sicks Post No. 1785, Veterans of Foreign Wars, announced today a special meeting will be called soon to disI cuss plans for remodeling the post’s building on the corner of Third and Locust streets. Post members had expected to go over remodeling plans at their recent meeting but this had to be postponed because of the time required for election of officers and transactions of other business.