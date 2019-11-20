10 Years Ago
Nov. 21, 2009
Clearfield’s newly created Main Street program to revitalize downtown Clearfield gets under way with its new manager Kellie Truman of Clearfield. Clearfield hasn’t had a Main Street program in two decades, so the new organization is essentially starting the program from scratch. Truman was hired two weeks ago by the Clearfield Revitalization Corp. for the position.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 21, 1999
Coalport residents are seeing yet another dream for its community realized: The low-income, senior housing project, proposed in January, is approved for funding. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Andrew Cuomo announced Friday the release of $792 million in assistance to non-profit groups around the country to create 8,943 subsidized apartments for low-income senior citizens and people with disabilities. The money for the Coalport project falls under HUD’s Section 202 program, which helps expand the supply of affordable housing and also provides supportive services to the elderly. These services include cleaning, cooking and transportation to allow older Americans to live as independently as possible in their own apartments.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 21, 1969
A 1970 budget calling for expenditure of $348,904.50 — just $130.50 over the current year’s budget — was tentatively adopted by Clearfield Borough Council at its meeting last night. Finance Chairman Gene T. Lunsford said the budget calls for tax rates to remain the same as this year — 10 mills on real estate, plus a $3 per capita tax and one-half of one percent wage tax. The budget will be advertised and made available to the public for inspection. Final adoption is scheduled at a special meeting set for Monday. Dec. 22.
75 Years Ago
Nov. 21, 1944
The Annual Thanksgiving Potato Donation Day, as sponsored by the Clearfield Hospital Women’s Auxiliary, is being carried on in the public schools of Clearfield, Curwensville, and Woodland the first three days of this week. David R. Kenerson, Hospital Administrator stated today. This annual affair, which has always been successful in the past, is made possible by the enthusiastic support of the school officials and the school children of this area. Since potatoes are a staple item of food used in the amount of at least one bushel each day at the hospital, the contributions are therefore doubly welcome, Mr. Kenerson said.