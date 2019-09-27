10 Years Ago
Sept. 28, 2009
The Houtzdale Borough Council held the first of several special meetings, to be held the fourth Monday of each month for the next few months, in order to stay on top of information and decisions regarding the Hiller Memorial Library and any other issues that may come before the board. Four council members were present last night. President Paul Clancy, Tracy Manno, Frank Capitos and John Bumbarger, and an executive session concerning property acquisition, possible legal concerns and finances was held for an hour and 20 minutes. The borough is looking at several possibilities for the Hiller Memorial Library location.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 28, 1999
The old wooden Exposition Building at the Clearfield Driving Park, a resident there since the early 1920s, will be coming down in the near future to make way for a new, modern and larger steel facility. Wade Cowder, member of the Clearfield Volunteer Fire Department Fair and Park Board, said the building has served the town well, it would be pointless to spend more money on repairs, and “It’s time for it to go.” He said demolition of the building is expected to begin around Nov. 1, the beginning of construction around March and the completion scheduled for around July 1 of next year.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 28, 1969
Dr. Thomas Georges, secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Public Welfare, today asked the General State Authority to rebid without change the plans for the state rehabilitation center at Philipsburg, Representative Eugene M. Fulmer announced today. Assemblyman Fulmer stated that the secretary and his staff had met with architects and others to study the rehabilitation plans after the $2,636,000 bid was rejected by the GSA for being in excess of the architectural estimate. The lone bid was rejected with the thought of redesigning and rebidding the project.
75 Years Ago
Sept. 28, 1944
County Salvage Chairman H.F. Bigler today announced that there will be a waste paper collection by Boy Scouts at 9 a.m. Saturday in Clearfield. Papers should be bundled and tied, with newspapers and magazines in separate bundles and placed on the curb. It is asked that all garbage be removed from the papers.