10 Years Ago
Nov. 30, 2009
The construction bids for the O’Shanter water line project came in substantially lower than expected. The Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors opened bids for the water line project at its meeting yesterday and the apparent low bid of the 15 bids submitted was $584,276 by DJ Wisor & Sons of West Decatur. The township had allocated approximately $900,000 toward the project, including engineering fees. The township is financing the project with a $500,000 competitive Community Development Block Grant as well as the township’s yearly CDBG allocation, according to township Secretary Barbara Shaffner.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 30, 1999
Another piece of Clearfield’s history — this one a millennium keepsake — is on sale at the Cottage Gift Shop at Clearfield Hospital. Auxiliary member Donna Shaw has designed a millennium afghan that dates from Clearfield Borough’s incorporation in 1804 and features some of the businesses that flourished during the ensuing years. Shown on the 50- by- 65-inch, 2 1/2-ply cotton throws are pictures of Clearfield’s industrial history. Woven on background shades of burgundy, green and natural are Kurtz Brothers, Inc., still an active player on the scene today, and former industries that played a big part in shaping the town.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 30, 1969
Cari Ecklund of Jordan Township was reelected president of the Moshannon Valley School Board at last night’s annual reorganization meeting held in the junior-senior high school. David E. Hiller of Houtzdale was elected vice president. Kenneth E. Kitko of Bigler Township was administered the oath of office and seated as a new member of the board to succeed Dr. F.A. Kniss of Madera.
75 Years Ago
Nov. 30, 1944
Those who make Clearfield’s High School football possible were guests of the Rotary Club at its Wednesday night meeting at the Hotel Dimeling. Included among the guests were the football squad, the coaches, firemen who served as ushers, play-by-play announcers and school officials, including members of the School Board. Head Coach Cy Boggs told the group he considered Clearfield fortunate to have been able to continue football during the past season. Many places, he said, had to give it up.