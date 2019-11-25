10 Years Ago
Nov. 26, 2009
In response to expected increased costs for electricity, sewage disposal and recreational operating costs at Curwensville Lake Recreation Area, Curwensville Lake Authority slightly increased costs for 2010 camping, tenting, boat mooring and season passes at Wednesday’s meeting. For next year the camping rates will go up from $23 to $24 per day and $130 for a Sunday-to-Sunday stay for a family of six people. The family will be allowed one unit plus a juvenile tent. Additional people will be assessed a fee of $5 per day and additional tents on one site will be charged $10 per day. Senior citizens will receive $5 off a night with a maximum discount given of $10 per stay. All fees are due in full within 14 days of making a reservation. If no payment is received on the 15th day the reservation will be canceled.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 26, 1999
Clearfield County Vocational-Technical School is looking towards the future and is planning to rename the school to help portray the school’s mission. Director Dr. Richard Makin said he would like to hear from the community by either calling or e-mailing the school to cast a suggestion. He said the four names that have been suggested are: Clearfield County Technology Center, Clearfield County Career Center, Clearfield County Career and Technology Center and the Clearfield County Technology Institute. Any other name suggestions are also welcome.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 26, 1969
After a discussion of the need for trees and shrubbery to beautify Clearfield Borough, the commission passed a motion last night to ask Clearfield Borough Council to appoint a new Shade Tree Commission to act on the problem. Such a commission was in existence several years ago but was later dissolved.
75 Years Ago
Nov. 26, 1944
The War Finance Committee is requesting all women who are unable to attend the luncheon at the Hotel Dimeling tomorrow afternoon to be present at a meeting to be held at 2:30 p.m. in the hotel.