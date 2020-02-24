10 Years Ago
Feb. 25, 2010
Last night, Curwensville Municipal Authority reviewed a tentative timeline for improvements to its wastewater treatment plant and collection system that would allow it to comply with the Chesapeake Bay Strategy. Andy Glitzer of CET Engineering, Huntingdon, the authority’s engineer, said he hopes the authority can make a decision at its March 10 meeting as to what type of project it plans to undertake. Specifications will then be advertised for public comment for 30 days then forwarded to DEP for review and comment.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 25, 2000
The mottos, “Service with Pride” arid “Honor the Dead by Helping the Living,” along with the words concern,, commitment and involvement, were the focal point of a message delivered by Commander-in-Chief John Smart of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. yesterday at Richard L. Beers Post 7043 VFW in Coalport. A strong showing of veterans from District 22 and 26, which encompasses most of Clearfield County, as well as parts of Centre and Blair counties, assembled to hear Commander Smart explain the goals and objectives of the organization.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 25, 1970
Some people may be regretting the generation gap more than ever. A survey of area schools and hospitals shows that older folks (33 and over) are hardest hit by a virus which is holding the upper hand in much of the area. School administrators said that while absenteeism is up some, there is no appreciable increase. The flu bug apparently likes the older human version better than the high school or elementary student. Both the Clearfield Hospital and Philipsburg Stare General Hospital noted that many of their personnel are home sick with the flu and both hospitals are caring for many persons suffering from upper respiratory ailments.
75 Years Ago
Feb. 25, 1945
With a midnight curfew affecting places selling liquor or offering entertainment scheduled to become effective tonight, local War Manpower Commission and police officials were this morning without specific instructions as to the parts they’re to play in enforcing the edict. Public and private places selling liquor, including clubs, must close at 12, as well as bowling alleys, pool rooms, skating rinks, theaters and other amusement places. Restaurants normally open all night may remain open for the sale of food, but must cease dispensing intoxicants at midnight.