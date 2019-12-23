10 Years Ago
Dec. 24, 2009
Bobby Collins, Clearfield Veterans of Foreign Wars, F. Michael Sicks Post No. 1785, and Dave Dunlap, vice commander of the Sons of the American Legion, were preparing for today’s annual Christmas Eve dinner, which starts at the American Legion John Lewis Shade Post No. 6 at noon. According to Danny Johnson, commander of the Sons of the American Legion, approximately 35 turkeys and 15 hams were donated for the meal. He anticipates approximately 700-800 people will take part in the dinner, but said 400 people have signed up already. This is the 13th year for the meal, which is made possible by members of the Legion, the Clearfield Cycle Club, and A.B.A.T.E.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 24, 1999
Rudolph and Rudy are heading back to the North Pole today, just in time to help Santa with his sleigh. The duo enjoyed visiting more than 100 places across Clearfield County this season. They logged more than 2,000 miles.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 24, 1969
Three Philipsburg area utilities have been authorized to merge and form the Moshannon Valley Water Co. by the Public Utility Commission. Serving some 3,600 customers, the merging firms will be Osceola Water Supply, Morris Water Co. and Citizens Water Co. of Philipsburg. All are subsidiaries of American Water Works Co. of Philadelphia.
75 Years Ago
Dec. 24, 1944
An urgent plea has been issued by local firemen for citizens to keep the fire hydrants in front of their homes free from ice and snow at all times. In making this plea, Fire Chief Foster Kerr said, “At the last few fires to which we have responded, we have been greatly hindered by being forced to dig the hydrant out from under the ice and snow before being able to fight the blaze. Citizens should realize that by keeping these hydrants available at all times they are aiding not only the firemen but also themselves since they are insuring faster action should a fire break out in the vicinity of their home.”