10 Years Ago
Oct. 15, 2009
During yesterday’s Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority meeting, the board heard from Richard Hughes on the successful Apple Cider Fest held by the Clearfield County Historical Society at the Bloody Knox cabin in Kellytown. He said more than 500 people attended, maybe even 600 with four to five states other than Pennsylvania represented including Ohio, New Jersey and New York. Last year only about 150 people attended, he said, adding, “Something major happened this year.” He credited CCRTA’s help in advertising, especially on the website. He said they sold 60 gallons of cider and 60 containers of syrup and will probably double the amount of stuff to sell and increase the number of pumpkins for kids to carve and so on for next year.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 15, 1999
After several frustrating setbacks, Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority will celebrate the opening of its tire and appliance recycling center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. Construction of the drive-through center was completed recently. Located behind the Clearfield County Jail, it will be open three days each week and operated by supervised jail trusties, accepting appliances, or white goods, and tires.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 15, 1969
The West Branch Area School Board last night officially adopted the name “Dr. L.T. Drivas Memorial Field” “as the name for the athletic field at the junior-senior high school. The late Dr. Drivas served as school physician and attending doctor for the school’s athletic teams.
75 Years Ago
Oct. 15, 1944
A Community Chest agency, which is fulfilling a definite need in this community, is the Clearfield Children’s Aid Society, which operates the Children’s Home on Old Town Road. The home is intended to function only as a temporary refuge for the child until such time as his own home is made fit to receive him again or a foster home, or, in some cases, adoption arranged for. Authorities agree that it is better for the child to spend his childhood as a member of a family unit rather than in an institution, and this policy is carried out insofar as practical.