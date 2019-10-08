10 Years Ago
Oct. 10, 2009
Residents of Glen Hope Borough have been dealing with water issues — not having enough, not being able to drink or use it — for more than two years, but on Friday a small celebration was held at the Glen Hope fireball to celebrate the connection of Glen Hope water customers to the Beccaria-Coalport-Irvona Municipal Authority. The project has seen many groups and organizations come together to help the small community get water, Volunteers are doing most of the work and the project will see about 18,000 feet of water line installed. It will cost about $350,000.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 10, 1999
Plans to release elk on a 4,200-acre property near Pottersdale will be detailed at a public meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Karthaus Fire Hall. The 4,200-acre site is known as the New Garden property, and the Northcentral Pennsylvania Conservancy along with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation have been working on transferring ownership of it to the public since July 1997. Now the Pennsylvania Game Commission has asked to use the property for the release site for their year 2000 elk trap and transfer program.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 10, 1969
Clearfield Borough Councilman William F. Anderson has been elected the new president of the Clearfield-Centre Bi-Counties Boroughs Association. Mr. Anderson, a First Ward councilman and former council president, has been serving as the association’s vice president. His election to the presidency came last night during the association’s dinner meeting in Philipsburg, at which borough officials were briefed on. new and pending legislation by Gerald Godwin, assistant executive director of the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs.
75 Years Ago
Oct. 10, 1944
Miss Margaret Bloom, chief clerk of the Clearfield War Price and Rationing Board, outlined today the procedure for renewal of “A” Gasoline Ration Books to car owners of this area. Miss Bloom said, “Schools will be used as central application distribution points. Teachers will act as information agents giving forms to students or distribution to motor vehicle owners. The applications will be available through schools this week only and anyone not having a child in school may receive the form from a neighbor’s child or at the nearest school building.”