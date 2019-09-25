10 Years Ago
Sept. 27, 2009
The Clearfield Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a free concert by the United States Air Force Heritage of America Concert Band on Oct. 12 at the Curwensville School Auditorium. According to Staff Sergeant Chris Stelling, ACC Heritage of America Band, this year’s fall concert band tour program is titled “Souvenirs from Europe”. The concert program contains selections by popular European composers from the past two centuries.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 27, 1999
Questions from the public on the clean up of radioactive waste in the Quehanna Wild Area will be fielded by state environmental officials Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the Quehanna Boot Camp. State Department of Environmental Protection officials will hold an open house on the state’s “continuing commitment to clean up radioactive material at the Quehanna Wild Area,” according to a DEP press release. The radioactive material is in a building used by PermaGrain Products, which may have to move temporarily or permanently because of the cleanup effort. The open house will include a short presentation that will be followed by an opportunity for one-on-one discussions with DEP staff.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 27, 1969
Charles Weldon and Ronald E. Taterus were assigned to duty Sept. 18 at the Philipsburg State Police Substation. Weldon came here from Lewistown and Taterus from Bedford, their initial assignments after being graduated from the State Police Academy at Hershey. Meanwhile troopers Harold Smith and Harvey Cunningham, who had been stationed here since Aug. 20, were transferred to McConnellsburg and Rockview respectively.
75 Years Ago
Sept. 27, 1944
The Torchbearer Club of the Salvation Army will have a special meeting today when six new members will be enrolled. There will be a candle lighting ceremony in which the Torchbearers will declare vows as members. Following the enrollment service there will be an election of officers for the coming year. The Torchbearers will discuss plans for the winter program which will include the forming of a Songster Brigade. The age for Torchbearer membership is 15-25 and the door is open to all who would enjoy membership in a Christian club.