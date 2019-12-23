10 Years Ago
Dec. 25, 2009
The West Branch Area Community Christmas Cantata Choir performed as part of a church family night Dec. 13 at Gethsemane United Methodist Church in Allport. The evening began with a dinner, followed by the choir’s performance and a children’s program. Those attending met in the social hall for a time of fellowship after the program.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 25, 1999
Virginia Harzinski is a regular in the square dance group at the Clearfield Senior Center, deftly following the steps of caller Bud Moore, but she also steps lively on other days, dancing to the volunteer tune. She cares about people, does things to brighten their day and friends say “there isn’t anything in Curwensville in which she’s not involved.” Mrs. Harzinski is 89 in calendar years, but caught in a much younger time warp, and her involvement takes in people she knows, people she doesn’t know — people who she believes deserve recognition, be it something to eat, something with which to wash dishes, decorations for a party, or leather bookmarkers to mark the place where the readers fall asleep.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 25, 1969
To represent their living faith, the Youth Fellowship of Clearfield’s First Baptist Church presented a live Nativity scene at the entrance to the church Sunday, Monday and Tuesday nights. If is their hope and ours that you and yours have a Merry Christmas.
75 Years Ago
Dec. 25, 1944
The Clearfield American Legion Band will be presented with the Award of Merit at its public concert on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 31, in the Lyric Theatre. The unit was named in July as a recipient of this award, given by the National Council of Music to musical organizations that have contributed generously of their talents toward national morale during the war, but the public presentation was not made at that time.