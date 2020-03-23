10 Years Ago
March 24, 2010
The Clearfield County Commissioners opened bids for the renovations on the Gray Building at its meeting yesterday. “We’re happy with them,” the county’s architect, Jerome Bankovich Jr. of KTH Architects of DuBois, said after the bids were opened. “They seem pretty close to our estimates.” The commissioners are planning to renovate the Gray Building on East Locust Street in downtown Clearfield and convert it into office space for county offices. KTH had estimated the cost of the renovations to be $1.7 million to $1.8 million.
20 Years Ago
March 24, 2000
Parker Dam State Park, located between Clearfield and Penfield, will be the first state park in the commonwealth to benefit from the new Growing Greener Program with a road repair project slated to begin in May. The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources recently awarded a $219,000 bid to HRI, State College, to resurface roads in the campground, cabin and other areas. Paving at Parker Dam will be the first on a backlog list of more than 1,600 projects to be cleared by the multi-year, $125 million program, which is part of the larger $650 million Growing Greener effort.
50 Years Ago
March 24, 1970
The Philipsburg State General Hospital Board of Trustees last night approved a $1O charge for the use of the labor room, effective April 1. Another motion adopted by the board approves action taken ovine private duty nurses in voting themselves a salary increase from $26 to $28 for an eight hour shift. The new rate will also take effect April 1.
75 Years Ago
March 24, 1945
Two more districts in the Clearfield Chapter area, districts Number Two and Five, have reached their quotas, for the 1945 War Fund drive, Howard Stewart, general chairman of the $45,450 local campaign announced today. District Two , which includes Curwensville, Glen Richey, Bloomington and Lumber City, under the chairmanship of Lawrence Okerlund, came in second in the race to complete its task, trailing Gilbert Tozer’s District Nine, Which was first, by only a few days.