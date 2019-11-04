10 Years Ago
Nov. 5, 2009
Due to cutbacks in state reimbursements, the Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors voted to increase the fee for on-lot septic systems from $300 to $600, at its meeting last night. The move was recommended by Wilson Fisher, sewage enforcement officer for the Clearfield County Sewage Agency. According to Fisher, the state slashed its reimbursement by 58 percent in its new budget and it is still unknown what it will be in following years. The state Department of Environmental Protection charges $600 for review of on-lot septic system applications and in the past the township charged $300 to the homeowner and the state reimbursed the township the other $300
20 Years Ago
Nov. 5, 1999
There has been a lot going on at the Dimeling Hotel in Clearfield these past few weeks. The demolition of the annex is 100 percent complete and bids are still out for nearly all the phases of the renovation project. A construction superintendent, Greg Butterbaugh of Osceola Mills, was also hired. President of the Downtown Business District Authority, Terry Malloy said, “We also accepted the roofing bid from Dunkle Roofing last week and hopefully the roof will be put on by winter. The roof is the big thing right now.” Currently, Mr. Butterbaugh and his crew are working on preparing the building for the contractors who will be receiving the bids. Mr. Malloy said those interested in bidding on the project can pick up bid specifications at Hess and Fisher Engineers in Clearfield.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 5, 1969
Sixteen new school directors will take office and 11 others will begin new six-year terms in December in Clearfield County and adjoining school districts as result of yesterday’s balloting.
75 Years Ago
Nov. 5, 1944
Parents and persons interested in the local/educational system will be given an opportunity to observe modern teaching methods being applied within the classroom when the Clearfield Borough schools, hold “open house” on Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 8 and 9. This annual opening of the classes to the general public held in connection with the observance of American Education Week, Nov. 5-11.