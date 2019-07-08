10 Years Ago
July 9, 2009
Striking electrical workers held a rally on the courthouse square in downtown Clearfield yesterday afternoon to ask for public support in its strike against Penelec and its parent company FirstEnergy of Akron, Ohio. Members of the Local No. 459 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers said the strike is not about money or wages and is instead over the amount of forced overtime the company makes them work. They said the forced overtime takes employees away from their families and communities, and the churches and civic organizations they participate in.
20 Years Ago
July 9, 1999
Three long-pending dreams — a full-time enforcement officer, a full contingent of members and completion of the first major illegal dump cleanup project — came true for the Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority last night. “This has been quite a night for us. We have a lot to be proud of and excited about,” said Chairman Mike Morris. The authority ended enforcement officer Barry Lurnadue’s 90-day probation period by making him a full-time employee, responsible for investigating illegal dump reports and directing cleanup operations through property owners. Since he came on board in April, Mr. Lumadue has investigated more than 20 reports in cooperating municipalities; five cleanup projects are complete so far.
50 Years Ago
July 9, 1969
Efforts to promote construction of a municipal golf course in the Curwensville area moved ahead at a planning meeting last night of the Susquehanna Regional Golf Association. Association members voted unanimously to form a corporation to be known as the Susquehanna Recreational Corporation which will plan, construct, operate and maintain an 18-hole public course. The question of financing, meanwhile, also was resolved with the decision to move forward on a private investment endeavor rather than create an authority and seek government funds. This decision was based on a general consensus that a quality golf course could be constructed quicker and cheaper with private capital, thus avoiding government red tape.
75 Years Ago
July 9, 1944
Plans to open a community canning center in Clearfield where housewives will have the use of modern steam pressure canners to process the products of their victory gardens were announced today by Mrs. John E. Hess, consumer chairman of the County Council of Defense. The Clearfield canning center will be located in the kitchen of St. John’s Lutheran Church and the tentative opening date has been set for Tuesday, July 18, Mrs. Hess said. She stated that residents of Coalport and Irvona had shown interest in the plan, and that a center might be opened in that area also.