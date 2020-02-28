20 Years Ago
Feb. 29, 2000
The Clearfield County Commissioners will sponsor public meetings on the proposal of the county taking over ownership of a geriatric prison in Bradford Township, The proposal is in response to Pennsylvania’s lack of legislation permitting privately operated prison facilities in the state, The commissioners are holding the meetings to answer questions and hear public opinion. One meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the Clearfield County Courthouse main courtroom. The second will be held Friday at 7 p.m. in DuBois at a place to be announced.
40 Years Ago
Feb. 29, 1980
William Ginter was reelected chairman and Fred Burns, was reelected vice chairman of the Moshannon Valley Council of Governments last night. COG also adopted a resolution objecting to what it terms indiscriminate use of the law in relation to prosecutions of persons charged with filling in wetlands in the Philipsburg area.
60 Years Ago
Feb. 29, 1960
Supervisor Eugene G. Heil of the Census Bureau’s district office at Altoona announced today the appointment of five crew leaders for Clearfield County in the coming 1960 census enumeration. Mrs, Dorothy C. Johnston of 512 Park St. has been named leader for the Clearfield district, along with these other crew leaders for various parts of the county: Mrs. Jeannette K. Monks, DuBois; Lewis Hamil, Mahaffey R.D.; W. Rosewell Butterworth, Philipsburg R.D. and William Ackley, Madera.
80 Years Ago
Feb. 29, 1940
Today, The Progress congratulates the 28 persons of the county who stepped forward and acknowledged that they are members of that Noble Order of Lads and Lassies of Leap Day Birth. The men and women are evenly divided — 14 each. They range from those celebrating their first birthday after being born in 1936 to one celebrating his 19th or born in 1860. Those persons born before 1900 even saw the “Leap Year” calendar miss their Feb. 29 birth date once, in 1900, when the calendar makers, the astrologist, or perhaps it was the President, decreed that there would be no Leap Year then. They waited from 1896 to 1904 to celebrate a birthday. This was the experience of John Hallgren of Grassflat, who at 80 years of age is the veteran Leap Year Baby reported in the county. Mr. Hallgren is said to be very active and full of pep as he celebrates his 19th birthday. Second in terms of Leap Year service is Mrs. Margaret Romese of Ginter, who was born in 1864.